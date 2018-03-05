Gerald McMaster Appointed Adjunct Curator at Remai Modern

Remai Modern, the modern and contemporary art museum that opened in Saskatoon, Canada, last year, has announced that artist, educator, and author Gerald McMaster has been appointed adjunct curator. McMaster, an expert on Indigenous contemporary art, will work with the museum’s staff on program development and will form part of its international advisory committee.

“Gerald McMaster has a wealth of experience working with modern and contemporary art, both in Canada and internationally,” said Gregory Burke, Remai Modern’s executive director and CEO. “His expertise in Canadian and global Indigenous art practices, as indicated by his Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Visual Culture and Curatorial Practice, is a valuable resource for the museum. Our association with McMaster is important to the vision of Remai Modern.”

McMaster previously worked with Remai Modern in April 2016 during the museum’s 3.0 program, during which he gave a lecture titled “Indigenous Views of the Other.” A professor at the Ontario College of Art and Design University in Toronto, he served as the Canadian commissioner for the 1995 Venice Biennale, was artistic director of the 2012 Biennale of Sydney, and currently is curator of the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. Born in 1953, McMaster was raised on the Red Pheasant First Nation in Saskatchewan and is a member of the Siksika Nation in Alberta. “Having grown up in Saskatchewan, contributing to Remai Modern is my way of thanking the people of this great province,” McMaster said.