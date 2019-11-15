German Politician Calls for Public Monument Honoring Migrant Workers

To commemorate the migrant workers who came to Germany in the 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s as so called Gastarbeiter (guest workers), the German Minister of State for International Cultural Politics, Michelle Müntefering, has demanded that a monument be erected in their honor, reports Monopol.

In a speech given during the KulturInvest! Kongress, an annual European cultural forum which addresses topics ranging from cultural policy and management to tourism, in Essen on November 7, Müntefering emphasized the achievements of migrants and their contributions to Germany’s economic growth and prosperity. She further stated that, without the people who came from Greece, Italy, Spain, and Turkey, this progress “would not have been possible.”

“A democracy needs laws, but it also needs a narrative,” said Müntefering. “The history of our democracy also includes the former guest workers. Their history has long become one of our country’s.” From the mid-1950s until the recruitment of migrant workers to help rebuild infrastrucutre in the aftermath of World War II stopped in 1973, millions of people came to Germany to live and work in the country, and a majority of the families still reside in Germany.

As an elected member of the Bundestag, federal parliament, Müntefering represents the district of Herne-Bochum II in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which is home to many former migrant workers. Müntefering cited the current political climate as the reason for her push for the commissioning of a public tribute, which she claimed is long overdue. “At a time when nationalism and populism are resurging in the world, signs of solidarity and appreciation are needed—a symbol of cohesion.”

