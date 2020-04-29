Germano Celant (1940–2020)

Germano Celant, the towering Italian critic, curator, and scholar whose wide-ranging interpretations and exhibitions altered the trajectory of contemporary art and made him a leading voice in the field, has died in Milan at eighty years old due to complications from Covid-19. The author of hundreds of books, essays, and articles that coincided with as many large-scale exhibitions, Celant is most closely affiliated with arte povera, a term he coined in 1967 for the association of Italian avant-garde artists who made meaning from mundane materials and challenged the role of art itself.

Celant was born in Genoa, Northern Italy, in 1940. At the University of Genoa, he studied history with Eugenio Battisti, and in 1963 he took a job at the cultural magazine Marcatrè, where he earned his first bylines and eventually became editor. In 1967, Flash Art published his manifesto Arte Povera: Notes for a Guerilla War, which established and articulated arte povera, in his words a “poor art committed to contingency, to events, to the non-historical, to the present.” That same year Celant, organized his watershed “Im Spazio” exhibition at Galleria La Bertesca in Genoa. The poveristas, working in Rome and Turin during a renewed period of Italian economic instability, offered a riposte to American Pop and Minimalism, often using recycled materials and everyday objects. They included Giovanni Anselmo, Alighiero Boetti, Pier Paolo Calzolari, Luciano Fabro, Piero Gilardi, Jannis Kounellis, Mario Merz, Marisa Merz, Giulio Paolini, Pino Pascali, Giuseppe Penone, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Emilio Prini, and Gilberto Zorio.

In 1971, Celant shifted his identity as a critic to that of an art historian, and turned his attention from arte povera to wider practices across Europe and the United States. From 1988 to 2009, he served as a senior curator at New York’s Guggenheim Museum, where his key shows included “Italian Metamorphosis 1943–1968” (1994). In addition, he has served as the artistic director of the Fondazione Prada and the curator of the Fondazione Aldo Rossi in Milan; curator of the Fondazione Vedova in Venice; and curator of art and architecture at La Triennale di Milano; and, since 1981, as a contributing editor to Artforum. He curated the Venice Biennale in 1997, and in 2013, received the Agnes Gund Curatorial Award.

