Gertrud Hvidberg-Hansen Named Director of Copenhagen’s Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek

The Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, the private Copenhagen museum that houses a collection of ten-thousand works of art and archaeological artifacts, has appointed Gertrud Hvidberg-Hansen as its new director. Hvidberg-Hansen comes to the institution from the Faaborg Museum, where she has served as director since 2013, and will take up the post on March 1.

“Gertrud Hvidberg-Hansen is the right person at the right time to consolidate and continue the very positive development of the Glyptotek which Christine Buhl Andersen has been in charge of over the last few years,” said Morten Kyndrup, acting chair of the Glyptotek’s board of directors. “Gertrud has a broad museum experience and excellent management skills, and she is extremely competent in the field, thus well equipped to lead one of Denmark's largest, best and most beautiful art museums.” Buhl Andersen will assume the role of chair of the New Carlsberg Foundation, which provides financial support to the museum.

Born in 1968, Hvidberg-Hansen holds a MA in art history and French from the University of Aarhus. She began her museum career in 1998 as a curator at Denmark’s Trapholt Museum of Modern Art and then went on to serve as a curator at the Funen Art Museum / Odense City Museums until she departed to helm the Faaborg Museum.

Commenting on her new role, Gertrud Hvidberg-Hansen said: “At the Glyptotek art and architecture come together to form a unity, and the beautiful collections from different cultures and times interact in a way not found anywhere else in Denmark. The museum has in recent years attracted positive attention through large and well-attended research-based exhibitions and innovative learning formats. I look forward to working with the staff to move the museum further along on its journey in a knowledgeable and inspiring way, so that it will continue to flourish and stay relevant to the public at large.”

