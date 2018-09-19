Geta Brătescu (1926–2018)

Geta Brătescu, a leading figure of Romanian Conceptual art who honed her legacy of pioneering abstraction in a Bucharest studio amid the repressive Ceauşescu regime, has died at age ninety-two. The death was confirmed by Hauser & Wirth, which has represented the artist since last year. Although Brătescu has long been a major inspiration for many contemporary Romanian artists, she worked in relative obscurity outside of that country until recent years, which saw a career survey at the Tate Liverpool as well as her 2017 participation in both Documenta 14 and the Venice Biennale, the latter as Romania’s representative.

“Brătescu was a true artist who even in the darkest times maintained her sense of playfulness and freedom,” Iwan Wirth, Hauser & Wirth’s cofounder and president, said in a statement. “Her powerful life force went in so many directions, from drawing and graphics and photography, to animated videos and tapestry, that even in her nineties she embodied the spirit and passion of a young person. That Geta lived to see her art embraced so enthusiastically on the international level at the 2017 Venice Biennale and at her first New York solo exhibition at our gallery last year, means so much. She will be dearly missed.”

Born in 1926 in Ploiești, Romania, Brătescu studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bucharest until her expulsion in 1950, after officials criticized her work and suspected her father, a drugstore owner, of being a capitalist. She continued making art, making money by illustrating for children’s books, and later reenrolled in the academy in 1969 to earn her degree. Throughout her seven-decade career, Bratescu created films, photographs, collages, diaries, drawings, and accordions, but she is perhaps known for her colorful geometric compositions. She often used her work to ruminate on identity, place, and play. A motif in Brătescu’s work was her own studio, which she returned to every day, even in old age. “Brătescu draws parallels between the studio and the athanor, the alchemist’s forge,” observed Kate Sutton in a review of a survey of the artist at Camden Arts Center in Artforum’s September 2017 issue.

In recent years, Brătescu has become acclaimed worldwide, her work partly understood as a relevant response to life under political calamity. “I think of drawing as a dance,” the artist said in an interview with the New York Times last year. “And a dance is a drawing in space. If you don’t appreciate dancing, these things aren’t possible to create.”

