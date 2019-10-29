Getty Center Closes as Firefighters Try to Contain Blaze in California

The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles was forced to close its doors this week as a fast-moving wildfire torched more than six-hundred acres near the main Getty Center complex. On Monday, more than 1,100 firefighters battled the blaze, which has been dubbed the Getty Fire, since it originated off the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center Drive exit shortly after 1:30 AM. The brush fire has since burned a number of homes and forced thousands of residents in the area to evacuate. According to the Los Angeles Times, the fire was only 15 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

While the center is closed about fifty staffers—mostly members of its security, grounds, custodial, and facilities departments—remained on site to manage fire suppression systems and assist the fire department. The arts institution been serving as a rest area and central hub for fire crews, who have been able to observe the fire’s progression and coordinate efforts to fight the fire from the air while on the Getty’s grounds. “The dedication of our staff and the professionalism of our region’s first responders was nothing short of heroic,” Getty president Jim Cuno said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for their courage and hard work.”

According to the museum, the artworks in its collection are safe on site and will not be removed. “The Getty Center is well protected from fire due to its construction and architecture, with our 1.5 million feet of travertine stone walls and floors, cement and steel construction, and stone on rooftops that prevents wind-blown embers from igniting.” As soon as the institution was alerted to the fire on Monday it initiated its grounds irrigation systems and sealed galleries in an attempt to eliminate further fuel for the fire and prevent damage from smoke. It also employs teams to clear the surrounding landscape of brush throughout the year as a precaution.

