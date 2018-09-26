Getty Foundation Director Deborah Marrow to Retire

The J. Paul Getty Trust announced that Deborah Marrow, director of the Getty Foundation, will retire at the end of December 2018, after serving in leadership roles at the trust for more than three decades. During her tenure, Marrow oversaw all of the organization’s grantmaking activity, awarding nearly 8,000 grants in over 180 countries.

Among the initiatives supported under Marrow’s leadership are the institution’s Pacific Standard Time, which across three editions, provided $28 million to dozens of cultural institutions across Southern California; the Online Scholarly Catalogue Initiative, which helped museums transition their collections into digital formats that can be readily shared; and Keeping It Modern, which supported the preservation of twentieth-century architecture around the world. Marrow also helped spearhead the Getty’s Multicultural Undergraduate Internship program, which since its inception has granted more than $13 million to thousands of internships at local arts institutions.

“No one has contributed more to the life and mission of the Getty than Deborah,” said James Cuno, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust. “She has provided inspiring leadership in almost every aspect of the Getty. . .She brought clarity and vision and selfless dedication to her work, and made loyal professional friends around the world.”

Marrow joined the Getty in 1983 as a publications coordinator. In 2000, she assumed the role of dean for external relations, and from 1999 to 2000, she served as acting director of the Getty Research Institute. Marrow was also twice named interim president of the Getty Trust, in 2006–2007 and again in 2010–2011, and has led the organization’s philanthropic activity since 1989. Before she steps down, Marrow will take a year sabbatical during which time she’ll assist with the leadership transition and will then officially retire in 2020. An international search for a new director of the foundation is underway.

“It has been an honor and privilege, to work with so many global arts organizations and people around the world, and to witness the contributions of our grantees in advancing the international understanding of the visual arts,” Marrow said. She added, “I am grateful for the efforts of so many colleagues in bringing all of the foundation’s critically important initiatives to fruition. I know that with their continued dedication and energy, the great work of the Getty Foundation will continue unabated.”

