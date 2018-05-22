Getty Foundation Launches Initiative to Support Curators of Drawings and Prints

The Getty Foundation in Los Angeles has announced the launch of a new initiative that aims to strengthen curatorial practice in the graphic arts internationally. Citing a lack of well-qualified specialists in the prints and drawings fields, foundation director Deborah Marrow said, The Paper Project: Prints and Drawings Curatorship in the 21st Century will focus on assisting curators just starting out in their careers by funding curatorial fellowships; professional workshops and symposia; collection-based research projects; and exhibitions and publications.

Heather MacDonald, a senior program officer at the foundation, said, “Museums are changing rapidly in the twenty-first century, as are the demands on curators. The Paper Project supports training and professional development designed by and for prints and drawings specialists, with an aim of not only preserving the skills that have long been at the center of their discipline, but also responding to the present-day and emerging needs of museums.”

The initiative also revealed the recipients of its inaugural grant round. It will allow the Ashmolean Museum of Art and Archaeology at the University of Oxford; the British Museum in London; and the Courtauld Gallery in London to establish new research and curatorial fellowships. It will also support traveling seminars organized by the Morgan Library & Museum in New York and the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden as well as the training of curators at the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, in preparation for a new scholarly catalogue on its fifteenth- and sixteenth-century Italian drawings.