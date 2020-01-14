Getty Museum Receives Major Gift from Arts Patrons Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle

The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles announced that the Los Angeles­–based philanthropists Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle have made a “transformative” gift that will allow the institution to establish a permanent endowment fund. In honor of the longtime supporters, who have donated to the museum since its founding, the Getty will rename its directorship after the couple.

“Bob and I have been honored to help the Getty pursue its global mission to advance understanding, appreciation, and conservation of art,” said Hummer-Tuttle. “With this gift we hope to strengthen the Getty Museum’s ability to create world-class exhibitions for the Los Angeles region, to advance our work in critical K-12 education programs, particularly for those children most in need, and to enhance our programs in scholarship and conservation.”

Hummer-Tuttle has served on the Getty’s board of trustees for over a decade—including four years as board chair—during which time she was vital to the institution’s fundraising efforts. She also served as cochair and a founding member of the Pacific Standard Time’s leadership council at the launch of “Pacific Standard Time: Art in LA 1945–1980.” She again cochaired the council for “PST: LA/LA,” which highlighted Latino and Latin-American art in Los Angeles.

Together with her husband, a former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hummer-Tuttle sponsored numerous exhibitions, the Museum Arts Access education program, and the Getty Research Institute’s African American Art History Initiative. They were also founding members of both the Getty’s conservation institute council and the president’s international council, the latter of which Hummer-Tuttle chairs.

Commenting on the gift, museum director Timothy Potts said: “Maria and Bob’s extraordinary generosity will help the museum to extend significantly its important work in arts education, exhibitions, and other aspects of our mission. We are deeply grateful for the support they have provided to the museum over the past decade, and I am personally delighted and honored to be the first to serve as the Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle Director.”

