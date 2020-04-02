Getty Trust Launches $10 Million COVID-19 Relief Fund

The J. Paul Getty Trust is setting up a $10 million COVID-19 relief fund to aid small and midsize arts organizations in Los Angeles County. The institution told the Los Angeles Times that it hastened to work on relief efforts in mid-March, days after it announced the closure of both the Getty Center and the Getty Villa because of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 9,800 people in California as of Thursday afternoon.

According to Jim Cuno, the president and chief executive of the Getty Trust, plans for the fund were finalized and presented to the Getty’s board of directors on Sunday and approved by the board on Wednesday. “The Getty has an important role in the cultural life of the city,” Cuno told the Times. “The idea is that we could work with others and get something done to address the needs of small and midsize institutions, which have fewer resources that can sustain them over time.”

The money for the initiative is being pulled from the Getty Trust’s strategic initiatives fund— which Cuno described as a sum that was “put aside for unanticipated opportunities”—and will be parceled out in amounts ranging from $25,000 to $200,000 by the California Community Foundation (CCF), which is also repurposing monies from its Fellowship for the Visual Arts grant to individual artists facing financial hardship. Details about how to apply for the grants will be made available on the websites of the CCF and the Getty in coming days.

