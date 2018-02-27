Getulio Alviani (1939–2018)

Artist and designer Getulio Alviani, who was featured in the New York Museum of Modern Art’s famous exhibition, “The Responsive Eye” (1965), an international survey of artists working within the idioms of Op and kinetic art, has died. He was seventy-eight years old.

Though Alviani was drawn to the new materials and technologies of the time, which many of his peers unequivocally embraced, he played down their novelty, highlighting instead the connections his sculptures and paintings had to architecture or classical design. He took part in the activities of the Paris art collective GRAV—or Groupe de Recherche d'Art Visuelle—where he exchanged ideas with its other members, such as Julio Le Parc and François Morellet. He ended up moving to Milan in 1962, where he remained until the end of his life. There he got to work with Josef Albers and Max Bill, and he became friendly with the artists Lucio Fontana and Piero Manzoni. He participated in the 1964 Venice Biennale, where he presented his “vibrant textured surfaces” in an exhibition space shared with Enrico Castellani. Alviani also took part in the fourth edition of Documenta in 1968.

A bit later, he assumed a professorship at the Academy of Fine Arts of Carrara, where he was the head of the painting department from 1976 to 1981. He was also the director of what is now referred to as the Jesús Soto Museum of Modern Art, located in Ciudad Bolívar, Venezuela, from 1981 to 1985. Alviani was then a curator at the Muzeum Milana Dobesa in Bratislava, Slovakia, from 2000 to 2010.