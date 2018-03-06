Gillo Dorfles (1910–2018)

Italian artist, philosopher, and critic Gillo Dorfles, the author of several texts, including L'architettura moderna (Modern Architecture, 1954); Il Kitsch. Antologia del cattivo gusto (The Kitsch. Anthology of Bad Taste, 1968); Il Feticcio quotidiano (Daily Fetish, 1988); and Conformisti. La morte dell'autenticità (Conformists. The Death of Authenticity, 2008), has died, according to Art Review. He was 107 years old.

Doflores was a professor who taught courses on aesthetics at the University of Milan, the University of Trieste, and the University of Cagliari. As a thinker, he was deeply influenced by the writings of Carl Jung, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, and Rudolf Steiner. Along with artists such as Gianni Monnet, Bruno Munari, and Atanasio Soldati, he cofounded the Movimento per l'arte concreta, or the Concrete art movement, in 1948.

His exhibition “L’avanguardia tradita” (The Avant-Garde Betrayed), was installed at the Royal Palace of Milan in 2010—just one of the events staged to celebrate his one-hundredth birthday. He was also one of the artists invited to design the Tibetan pavilion for the 2013 Venice Biennale.