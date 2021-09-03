Gladstone Gallery to Open Outpost in Seoul

New York–based Gladstone Gallery has announced that it will open a branch in Seoul. The outpost will be the sixth location for the modern and contemporary art gallery, which only this summer launched an office in Los Angeles in addition to its three galleries in New York and its space in Brussels.

“We are very happy to share the news that Gladstone will officially begin to expand its physical footprint to Asia,” said gallery founder Barbara Gladstone. “We have a long history of artists showing at some of Korea’s most prestigious institutions, including a significant exhibition for Matthew Barney at the Leeum in 2005, and many more.”

The gallery, situated in the city’s posh Gangnam district, will be led by Heejin Park, formerly of Seoul’s blue-chip Kukje Gallery, who has worked for Gladstone for about a year. “This is an exciting moment for the gallery and the greater Seoul art world,” said Park. “The Gangnam area of the city is a vibrant location with its own burgeoning art scene, so we are happy to embed ourselves into the fabric of this neighborhood at this significant moment of growth.”

No date has yet been attached to the gallery’s launch. In establishing a presence in Seoul, Gladstone joins other Western galleries such as Lehmann Maupin, König Galerie, Perrotin, Thaddeus Ropac, and Various Small Fires, all of which have opened branches in the city in recent years, signifying a belief in the sustained viability of the art market there. This past spring, global mega-gallery Pace, which first opened in Seoul in 2017, announced a major expansion of its presence in the Korean city, and Frieze, one of the world’s top art fair companies, in May announced the 2022 launch of Frieze Seoul, marking its entry into Asia.

