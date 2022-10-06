Grand Palais Director Chris Dercon to Lead Fondation Cartier

Chris Dercon, who since 2019 has served as the director of the Grand Palais in Paris, is leaving to become director of the contemporary art space Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain. Dercon, according to French daily Le Monde, was involved in masterminding the ousting early this year of long-running art fair FIAC from the Grand Palais, which will instead host a new art fair organized by MCH Group, the conglomerate that runs Art Basel. The inaugural edition of that event, Paris+, launches this month at the new temporary exhibition hall Grand Palais Éphémère, as the Grand Palais is undergoing a major renovation. Captained by Dercon and begun in 2018, the restoration of the iconic glass-and-steel structure is scheduled to be completed in 2024, ahead of the summer Olympic and Paralympic games, which Paris is hosting.

“For almost forty years, the Fondation Cartier has engaged a dialogue across all areas of art, fashion, and the performing arts with a hybrid innovative visionary stance, straddling art and science, as well as art and ecology, under the artistic direction of Hervé Chandès,” said Dercon. “I am honored and delighted to join [Fondation Cartier founder and president] Alain Dominique Perrin and the Fondation team to write the next chapters of the Fondation Cartier’s history.”

The comparatively small Fondation Cartier represents a shift down in scale for Dercon, who before arriving at the Grand Palais briefly and controversially helmed the Volksbühne in Berlin. Prior to accepting his post there, he led Tate Modern in London; the Belgium-born art historian is additionally a former director of the Haus der Kunst in Munich and the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen and the Witte de With in Rotterdam. Le Monde noted that Dercon’s departure, which comes in the middle of his expected five-year tenure, could be linked to his age, as state-run French institutions mandate retirement at sixty-five. Dercon, who is sixty-four, will encounter no such restrictions at the privately run Fondation Cartier.

