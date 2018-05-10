Grant Program Launched by NYC Will Support Disabled Artists and Cultural Workers

New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs has established a new pilot initiative that aims to support organizations’ new and ongoing programmatic efforts to engage people with disabilities, including artists and cultural workers. Called the Disability Forward Fund, the program is part of CreateNYC, the city’s first comprehensive cultural plan, which was first announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio last July as part of an effort to extend greater equality, accessibility, diversity, and opportunity in arts funding.

According to the department’s website, the fund will award a total of $350,000 to projects facilitated by arts organizations dedicated to serving both audiences and artists with disabilities through grants that range from $10,000 to $35,000. It will also support the “creation and presentation of work by and/or with disabled artists, which directly or indirectly reflects the disability experience.”

Grant applications must be submitted by 6 PM on Friday, June 1.