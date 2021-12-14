Guggenheim Bilbao Cleaners Protest Low Wages

Workers responsible for cleaning the Guggenheim Bilbao in collaboration with artist Lorenzo Bussi mounted a protest performance aimed at raising awareness about the minimal pay and poor working conditions to which they say they are subjected, Hyperallergic reports. The cleaners, more than three-quarters of whom are female, are contracted through the multinational company Ferrovial Services and are paid about $5.65 an hour to keep the $100 million Frank Gehry–designed museum spotless.

The performance, which took place this past Sunday, involved workers climbing the monumental staircase that leads to the limestone-and-titanium-clad structure one by one, together forming a line before the museum’s entrance. Remaining in place for more than an hour and staying far enough from each other that they did not impede visitors’ entry, the workers stood alternately facing the building and facing the steps. Each staff member wore a white T-shirt bearing the query “Is everyone’s work equally important?”

Bussi, who works under the name Art Builders Group and typically focuses his efforts on pointing up Italy’s lack of support for emerging artists, provided a statement accompanying the action, whose contents were in part gleaned from interviews with the protesting workers. It read in part, “Working as a cleaner in the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao means earning €35.04 gross for 7 hours; it means having different shifts every day and working up to 51 hours a week instead of the 35 stated in the contract; it means skipping days off to cover all the shifts and not having enough time to rest.”

The query blazoned on the participating workers’ garments served as the action’s title and additionally echoed a line from Jenny Holzer’s 1977–79 “Truisms” series, for which she printed posters bearing various slogans and posted them in public places. The Bilbao action referenced the poster bearing the statement “Everyone’s work is equally important.”

Thirteen of the museum’s nineteen subcontracted cleaners have been on strike since June over the low wages and subpar working conditions. The workers are members of the Basque Workers’ Solidarity union. “Twenty-five percent of union dues go to ELA’s resistance fund,” said strike co-leader Carmen Casas Cárdenas.

“Because of this resistance fund, the strike can last for several months,” noted Bussi. “The museum has been silent; they’re waiting for them to give up and say, ‘Fine, we’ll go back to work.’ But I think the workers are very strong.”

Artforum has reached out to the Guggeneheim Bilbao for comment on the situation.

