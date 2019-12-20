Guggenheim Museum Announces New Endowed Positions in Conservation

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York has established two endowed leadership positions within art conservation with a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Lena Stringari, who has served at the museum since 1992, has been named deputy director and chief conservator, which has been endowed as part of the fulfillment of a three-year, $3 million challenge grant originally awarded by the foundation in 2016. It has since raised a total of $9 million for Guggenheim’s conservation department.

Stringari is responsible for the care and treatment of the collection, creation of policy and procedures for collections management, oversight of new conservation construction, participation in strategic planning, and direction of the Guggenheim’s conservation-focused programs, including the Panza Collection Initiative and the Conservation of Computer-Based Art Initiative. During her tenure, she has organized several exhibitions, including “Jackson Pollock: Exploring ‘Alchemy’” (2017) and “Imageless: The Scientific Study and Experimental Treatment of an Ad Reinhardt Black Painting” (2008), and published research and preservation studies for “Moholy-Nagy: Future Present” (2016), “Alberto Burri: The Trauma of Painting” (2015–16), among other exhibitions.

The grant also supports the creation of the director of conservation engagement position. A candidate for the directorship has yet to be found. The appointee will be responsible for cultivating public awareness of conservation practices by working across departments at the museum to produce educational programming, experiential activities, and digital content.

