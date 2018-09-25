Guggenheim Museum to Offer Free Admission for CUNY Students and Faculty

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York has announced that a new grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation has made it possible for the institution to provide free admission to City University of New York (CUNY) students and staff from Brooklyn College, Hunter College, Lehman College, Queens College, and the College of Staten Island for the next two years.

Commenting on the initiative, which is part of the museum’s pilot University Membership program, Richard Armstrong, director of the Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, said, “We are grateful for this catalytic gift from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to activate a program that encourages students and staff members from participating CUNY schools to engage with the Guggenheim’s many offerings.” He added, “Expanding and diversifying our audience is a key priority for the museum, and we are delighted to present more opportunities for area college students.”

