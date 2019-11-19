Guggenheim Museum Reveals Shortlist for 2020 Hugo Boss Prize

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York announced today the six artists who have been shortlisted for the 2020 Hugo Boss Prize: Nairy Baghramian (Isfahan, Iran), Kevin Beasley (Lynchburg, Virginia), Deana Lawson (Rochester, New York), Elias Sime (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia), Cecilia Vicuña (Santiago, Chile), and Adrián Villar Rojas (Rosario, Argentina). Since its inception in 1996, the $100,000 biennial award has recognized significant achievements in contemporary art.

“On the occasion of the thirteenth Hugo Boss Prize, I’m delighted to announce the finalists for the 2020 cycle,” said Nancy Spector, the artistic director and chief curator of the Guggenheim Museum and Foundation. “After a rigorous examination of today’s artistic landscape, the jury identified a group of artists whose practices are beacons of cultural impact. While diverse in their approaches and themes, they each exemplify the spirit of experimentation and innovation that the prize has always championed.”

Chaired by Spector, the 2020 prize jury comprises Naomi Beckwith, senior curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; Guggenheim Museum curators Katherine Brinson and Nat Trotman; Julieta González, an independent curator; and Christopher Y. Lew, curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The winner of the prize, which has no restrictions in terms of age, gender, nationality, or medium, will be announced in the fall of 2020 and will present a solo exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in the spring of 2021. The last iteration of the award went to the Brooklyn-based artist Simone Leigh.

