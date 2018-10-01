Hadeel Ibrahim Elected Chair of London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts

The Institute of Contemporary Arts has elected Hadeel Ibrahim—the founding director of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, which was established in 2006 to support leadership and governance in Africa— as its new chair. Hadeel serves on the board of the Clinton Foundation; co-chair of the board of directors of the Africa Centre in New York; and on the Dean’s Advisory Board for the School of Architecture and Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is also a member of Amnesty International’s Secretary General’s Global Board.

Commenting on her appointment, Ibrahim said, “I am honored to be assuming the chair of the ICA as it enters into what feels like its Renaissance, thanks to the thoughtful guidance of our outgoing chair Donald A. Moore and the inspired leadership of our director Stefan Kalmár. . .Today, as society faces myriad social, cultural, political and economic challenges there could be no better moment for the ICA to find itself once again at the heart of cultural life in London.”

Ibrahim plans to make improving accessibility of “both space and content” at the institution a priority during her tenure. “As we seek to repair our iconic building, we must also ensure that the uncompromising intellectual tradition of the ICA is articulated such that it can reach across gender, class and racial divides,” she said.

Ibrahim succeeds Donald A. Moore, who has served on the ICA Board since 2011 and who has successfully led the search that concluded in the appointment of Stefan Kalmár as the new executive director. Moore is credited with revitalizing the board by increasing it with five new appointments including Ibrahim. Moore said that Ibrahim is “ideally suited to this role on the basis of her experience, intellect, energy, global reach and above all her sharing and advocating for our values – I can think of no better person at this exciting time in the ICA’s history.”

ALL IMAGES