Hammer Museum Receives $30 Million Gift in Support of Major Expansion

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles announced today that it has received a historic gift of $30 million from LA-based philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick. The donation, which is the largest the Hammer has received in its history, follows a gift of $20 million from television producer Marcy Carsey, who has served as the museum’s board chair since 2014. The donations are part of a larger capital campaign that aims to raise $180 million to fund a multiyear project that involves the renovation and expansion of the institution.

“Art has long inspired Stewart and me in a profound and meaningful way,” said Lynda Resnick. “For decades, we’ve been committed to Los Angeles’s dynamic arts and culture scene, and are proud to witness its growth into a nationally recognized epicenter for cutting-edge talent. As longtime admirers of director Ann Philbin’s vision and of the Hammer’s role in this meteoric rise, we’re gratified to be part of this transformative gift that will further solidify the institution’s key role in our community.”

Carsey added that, “No one combines brains, heart, and soul like the Hammer. We need arts institutions that are also awake to social, political, and economic injustice, and that empower all of us to engage meaningfully with our communities. Under Annie’s leadership, the Hammer has shown how to do this in a truly powerful way. I’m thrilled that this campaign has inspired such generosity from the Resnicks and so many others.”

Led by architect Michael Maltzan, the Hammer’s building project will add forty-thousand square feet, creating 60 percent more gallery space, and establish a new visible entrance along Wilshire Boulevard. Construction to date includes the 2017 renovation of the museum’s third-floor galleries. A new room for performance and dedicated space for media art will be completed in June, coinciding with the opening of the museum’s Made in LA biennial. The museum expects the transformation to be finished by 2020. The Hammer will remain open and free to the public throughout the process.