Hammer Museum Welcomes New Board Members

The Hammer Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles has added Larry Jackson, a music industry executive who currently serves as global creative director at Apple Music, to its board of directors, the museum’s governing body. The addition of Jackson brings the number of board members to twenty-two.

Collector and philanthropist Carla Emil, the founder of C Project—a nonprofit which strives to bring performance-based art experiences to San Francisco—and Joel Lubin, the cohead of the Motion Picture Group at Creative Artists Agency, have joined the institution’s board of overseers, which offers guidance on the development of the museum’s programs and collection.

“The past few years have brought exciting developments to the Hammer, and this momentum is reflected in the appointment of Larry, Carla, and Joel to our boards,” said Marcy Carsey, chair of the board of directors. “We admire and heartily welcome their expertise and creative energy.” Museum director Ann Philbin added, “Larry, Carla, and Joel are forward-thinking leaders in their respective worlds of music, art, and entertainment, and I’m thrilled that their ideas and talent will be helping to shape the Hammer’s future.”

