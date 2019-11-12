Hank Willis Thomas Statue Unveiled in Brooklyn

On Saturday, November 9, a new, monumental public artwork by Hank Willis Thomas, titled Unity, was permanently installed near the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. According to the artist, the twenty-two-foot bronze arm and hand whose index finger points up toward the sky is “intended to convey to a wide audience a myriad of ideas about individual and collective identity, ambition, and perseverance.”

The $284,000 project is also meant to pay homage to the borough’s unique character and is part of a revitalization project that aims to overhaul the Tillary street corridor in downtown Brooklyn, where a two-way bike lane was recently created. Located at the intersection of Tillary and Adams Street, Unity was commissioned through New York City’s Percent for Art program, which uses one percent of the budget of city-funded construction projects to commission public artworks.

Managed by the City's Department of Cultural Affairs, the Percent for Art program has commissioned hundreds of site-specific projects in a variety of media including painting, mosaic, glass, textiles, and sculpture since its inception in 1982. Currently, more than 125 new projects are in various stages of completion.

