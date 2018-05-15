Harvard University Announces 2019 Loeb Fellows
Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, announced today the nine recipients of its annual Loeb fellowships, which grant mid-career practitioners who have influenced the shaping of the built and natural environment the opportunity to complete a year of independent study at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
The fellows will receive a stipend of $50,000, housing, travel grants, and access to educational resources at both Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The 2019 fellows represent fields ranging from architecture and urban planning to visual art and design activism to arts administration and hail from the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Canada, and Brazil as well as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Louisville.
Spearheaded and endowed by John L. Loeb and his wife Frances in 1968, the program was established to help urban leaders address issues such as environmental risks and racial inequality. According to the school, the fellows have “a common purpose: to strengthen their ability to advance positive social outcomes and support a more equitable collective future.”
The complete list of Loeb fellows is as follows:
Stephen Burks
Principal, Stephen Burks Man Made | New York & Barcelona
Maria Cabildo
President, Fireflower Partners | Los Angeles, California
Jeana Dunlap
Director of redevelopment strategies, Louisville Metro Government | Louisville, Kentucky
Washington Fajardo
Principal, Desenho Brasileiro Arquitetura e Design | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bryna Lipper
Senior vice president, chief resilience advisor, and cofounder, 100 Resilient Cities, pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation | New York, New York
Andrea Reimer
City councilor, City of Vancouver | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Michael Smith Masis
Principal, Entre Nos Atelier | San Jose, Costa Rica
Katie Swenson
VP design and sustainability, Enterprise Community Partners | Boston, Massachusetts
Michiel Van Iersel
Cofounder, member, Non-Fiction and Failed Architecture | Amsterdam, The Netherlands