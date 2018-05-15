Harvard University Announces 2019 Loeb Fellows

Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, announced today the nine recipients of its annual Loeb fellowships, which grant mid-career practitioners who have influenced the shaping of the built and natural environment the opportunity to complete a year of independent study at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

The fellows will receive a stipend of $50,000, housing, travel grants, and access to educational resources at both Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The 2019 fellows represent fields ranging from architecture and urban planning to visual art and design activism to arts administration and hail from the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Canada, and Brazil as well as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Louisville.

Spearheaded and endowed by John L. Loeb and his wife Frances in 1968, the program was established to help urban leaders address issues such as environmental risks and racial inequality. According to the school, the fellows have “a common purpose: to strengthen their ability to advance positive social outcomes and support a more equitable collective future.”

The complete list of Loeb fellows is as follows:

Stephen Burks

Principal, Stephen Burks Man Made | New York & Barcelona

Maria Cabildo

President, Fireflower Partners | Los Angeles, California

Jeana Dunlap

Director of redevelopment strategies, Louisville Metro Government | Louisville, Kentucky

Washington Fajardo

Principal, Desenho Brasileiro Arquitetura e Design | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Bryna Lipper

Senior vice president, chief resilience advisor, and cofounder, 100 Resilient Cities, pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation | New York, New York

Andrea Reimer

City councilor, City of Vancouver | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Michael Smith Masis

Principal, Entre Nos Atelier | San Jose, Costa Rica

Katie Swenson

VP design and sustainability, Enterprise Community Partners | Boston, Massachusetts

Michiel Van Iersel

Cofounder, member, Non-Fiction and Failed Architecture | Amsterdam, The Netherlands