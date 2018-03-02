Harvey Weinstein Sculpture Revealed in Hollywood Before Oscars

A golden statue of Harvey Weinstein has been installed on Hollywood Boulevard by the Los Angeles–based street artist and provocateur Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony, which takes place on Sunday. The sculpture, titled Casting Couch, depicts a life-size Weinstein in a bathrobe seated atop a chaise longue, holding an Oscar. Since October, dozens of women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault committed by the film producer.

“Whilst many thought the ‘casting couch’ was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture,” Plastic Jesus said in a statement on Instagram. The statue was crowdfunded online and took two months to produce. “Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up it’s [sic] act,” he said. The display follows the installation of three new billboards designed by the artist Sabo, which were modeled after those in the Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, elsewhere in the city. Located near Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, the billboards criticize the entertainment industry’s complicity in recent sexual misconduct scandals.

Plastic Jesus previously installed signs at construction sites across the US that read “Lot reserved for: Future internment camp,” accompanied by the official presidential seal and signature, a critique of President Donald Trump’s foreign policies. Both Plastic Jesus and Monroe were also responsible for naked statues of Donald Trump that appeared in several major US cities during the 2016 presidential campaign.