Harvey Weinstein Sculpture Revealed in Hollywood Before Oscars

A golden statue of Harvey Weinstein has been installed on Hollywood Boulevard by Los Angeles–based street artist and provocateur Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony, which takes place on Sunday. The sculpture, titled Casting Couch, depicts a life-sized Weinstein in a bathrobe seated atop a chaise longue, holding an Oscar. Since October, dozens of women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault committed by the film producer.

“Whilst many thought the ‘casting couch’ was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture,” Plastic Jesus said in a statement on Instagram. The statue was crowdfunded online and took two months to produce. “Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up it’s [sic] act,” he said. The display follows three new billboards designed by artist Sabo, modeled after those of Oscar-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Located near Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, the billboards criticize the entertainment industry’s complicity in recent sexual misconduct scandals.

Plastic Jesus previously installed signs in construction sites across the U.S. that read “Lot reserved for: Future internment camp” with the official presidential seal and signature, a critique of President Donald Trump’s foreign policies. Both Plastic Jesus and Monroe were also responsible for naked statues of Donald Trump that appeared in several major U.S. cities in 2016.