Hauser & Wirth to Open Its Ninth Gallery in St. Moritz, Switzerland

Hauser & Wirth has announced that it will open its third Swiss location and its ninth outpost internationally this December. The new 4,400-square-foot exhibition space, spanning three floors, will occupy the Palace Galerie, a building owned by Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in the center of St. Moritz.

“Our new gallery in St. Moritz represents a return to my earliest steps into the art world and speaks to our DNA as a Swiss gallery,” Iwan Wirth, president and cofounder of Hauser & Wirth said in a statement. “I organized my first show in St. Moritz in 1987 at age seventeen, an exhibition that included works by Daniel Spoerri, Le Corbusier, and Marc Chagall, and took place in the Hotel Carlton. Three decades later, we are delighted and honoured to open Hauser & Wirth St. Moritz.”

Located in the Engadin Valley, St. Moritz is known as a former home to artists such as Joseph Beuys and Alberto Giacometti as well as the dealer Bruno Bischofberger, who was the first gallerist to open a space here in 1963. The popular resort town has also been the host of two Olympic Games.

In St. Moritz, Hauser & Wirth will present an annual program of exhibitions focused upon the contemporary artists and twentieth-century masters it represents. It will also partner with Badrutt’s Palace on a number of collaborative projects to run concurrently with the gallery’s events.

The gallery said that a director—who will report to James Koch, the executive director who oversees Hauser & Wirth’s activities in Switzerland—for the space will be announced in the coming months. A show featuring the work of French-American artist Louise Bourgeois will inaugurate the space.

First established in Zurich in 1992, Hauser & Wirth, along with several of the city’s museums, became a founding tenant in 1996 of a converted historic brewery building in the Löwenbräu’s industrial district. In 2015, Hauser & Wirth launched its second location in Switzerland, a private gallery in Le Vieux Chalet, a traditional ski chalet in Gstaad.

ALL IMAGES