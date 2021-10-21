Hawai’i Contemporary Announces Artists, Venues for 2022 Triennial

The Hawai’i Contemporary has released the names of forty-three local and international artists and collectives slated to participate in the triennial’s 2020 edition (HT22). Titled “Pacific Century – E Ho‘omau no Moananuiākea,” the event will take place February 8–May 8, 2022, across seven venues on the island of Oahu, and will be themed around climate change, history, social activism, and Indigenous knowledge in relation to Hawaii’s position at the nexus of Asia and Oceania.

H22 is being organized by curatorial director Melissa Chiu (director of the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden, Washington, DC) with associate curators Miwako Tezuka (associate director of the Reversible Destiny Foundation in New York) and Drew Kahu‘āina Broderick (director of Koa Gallery at Honolulu’s Kapiolani Community College).

“In a time of great change, the intention of the Hawai‘i Triennial is to offer a reflection on recent histories throughout the Asia-Pacific and focus on illuminating artists and works that examine the intricacies of our present,” said Chiu. It has been a privilege to work alongside my fellow curators . . . as we carefully considered the triennial’s internationally oriented themes alongside Indigenous knowledge and local stories that impact contemporary art.”

This is the event’s first outing as a triennial. Hawai’i Contemporary’s predecessor launched in 2017 as the Honolulu Biennial: A structure change and rebranding took place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our mission is to connect our island communities to the arts through programming, education, and ignite key cultural conversations across Hawai‘i and around the world,” said Hawai‘i Contemporary executive director Katherine Don.

The participating venues, all in Honolulu, are Bishop Museum, Foster Botanical Garden, Hawaii Theatre Center, Hawai‘i State Art Museum, Iolani Palace, Honolulu Museum of Art, and Royal Hawaiian Center. A full list of participating artists and collectives is below.

‘Ai Pōhaku Press (Maile Meyer and Barbara Pope)

Ai Weiwei

Richard Bell

Herman Pi‘ikea Clark

Eating in Public

‘Elepaio Press (Richard Hamasaki and Mark Hamasaki)

Chitra Ganesh

Theaster Gates

Ed Greevy and Haunani-Kay Trask

Masanori Handa

Tsuyoshi Hisakado

Ai Iwane

Michael Joo

Karrabing Film Collective

Izumi Kato

Yuree Kensaku

Sung Hwan Kim

Liu Xiaodong

Dan Taulapapa McMullin

目[mé]

Miao Ying

Beatriz Santiago Muñoz

Nā Maka o ka ‘Āina (Joan Lander and Puhipau)

Leeroy New

Shinro Ohtake

Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio and Jonathan Kamakawiwo‘ole Osorio

Pacific SistersPiliāmo‘o (Mark Hamasaki and Kapulani Landgraf)

Ahilapalapa Rands

Lawrence Seward

Athena Robles and Anna Stein (Double A Projects)

Jennifer Steinkamp

Sun XunMika Tajima

Momoyo Torimitsu

TOQA (Isabel Sicat and Aiala)

Tropic Editions

Gaku Tsutaja

Ming Wong

Xu Bing

Chikako Yamashiro

Justine Youssef

Zheng Bo

