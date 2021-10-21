Hawai’i Contemporary Announces Artists, Venues for 2022 Triennial
The Hawai’i Contemporary has released the names of forty-three local and international artists and collectives slated to participate in the triennial’s 2020 edition (HT22). Titled “Pacific Century – E Ho‘omau no Moananuiākea,” the event will take place February 8–May 8, 2022, across seven venues on the island of Oahu, and will be themed around climate change, history, social activism, and Indigenous knowledge in relation to Hawaii’s position at the nexus of Asia and Oceania.
H22 is being organized by curatorial director Melissa Chiu (director of the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden, Washington, DC) with associate curators Miwako Tezuka (associate director of the Reversible Destiny Foundation in New York) and Drew Kahu‘āina Broderick (director of Koa Gallery at Honolulu’s Kapiolani Community College).
“In a time of great change, the intention of the Hawai‘i Triennial is to offer a reflection on recent histories throughout the Asia-Pacific and focus on illuminating artists and works that examine the intricacies of our present,” said Chiu. It has been a privilege to work alongside my fellow curators . . . as we carefully considered the triennial’s internationally oriented themes alongside Indigenous knowledge and local stories that impact contemporary art.”
This is the event’s first outing as a triennial. Hawai’i Contemporary’s predecessor launched in 2017 as the Honolulu Biennial: A structure change and rebranding took place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our mission is to connect our island communities to the arts through programming, education, and ignite key cultural conversations across Hawai‘i and around the world,” said Hawai‘i Contemporary executive director Katherine Don.
The participating venues, all in Honolulu, are Bishop Museum, Foster Botanical Garden, Hawaii Theatre Center, Hawai‘i State Art Museum, Iolani Palace, Honolulu Museum of Art, and Royal Hawaiian Center. A full list of participating artists and collectives is below.
‘Ai Pōhaku Press (Maile Meyer and Barbara Pope)
Ai Weiwei
Richard Bell
Herman Pi‘ikea Clark
Eating in Public
‘Elepaio Press (Richard Hamasaki and Mark Hamasaki)
Chitra Ganesh
Theaster Gates
Ed Greevy and Haunani-Kay Trask
Masanori Handa
Tsuyoshi Hisakado
Ai Iwane
Michael Joo
Karrabing Film Collective
Izumi Kato
Yuree Kensaku
Sung Hwan Kim
Liu Xiaodong
Dan Taulapapa McMullin
目[mé]
Miao Ying
Beatriz Santiago Muñoz
Nā Maka o ka ‘Āina (Joan Lander and Puhipau)
Leeroy New
Shinro Ohtake
Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio and Jonathan Kamakawiwo‘ole Osorio
Pacific SistersPiliāmo‘o (Mark Hamasaki and Kapulani Landgraf)
Ahilapalapa Rands
Lawrence Seward
Athena Robles and Anna Stein (Double A Projects)
Jennifer Steinkamp
Sun XunMika Tajima
Momoyo Torimitsu
TOQA (Isabel Sicat and Aiala)
Tropic Editions
Gaku Tsutaja
Ming Wong
Xu Bing
Chikako Yamashiro
Justine Youssef
Zheng Bo