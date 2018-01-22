Heidi Rabben Appointed Curator of San Francisco’s Contemporary Jewish Museum

The Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco announced today that Heidi Rabben, an independent curator and writer, has been named the institution’s new curator. She will work with chief curator Renny Pritikin to organize exhibitions, manage artist commissions and special projects, and foster institutional partnerships in the Bay Area and beyond.

In 2017, Rabben was the Banff International Curatorial Institute’s curator-in-residence at the Banff Center for Arts and Creativity in Alberta, Canada. Previously, she served as director of programming for the San Francisco Art Book Fair, director and curator of events and exhibitions at KADIST, and a curatorial fellow at the CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts.

“I am thrilled to welcome Heidi to the CJM,” executive director Lori Starr said. “She brings a great deal of experience, imagination, and knowledge of both the local Bay Area art scene and the national and international art worlds to the museum. Her passion for the Jewish experience will have a significant impact on the original exhibitions we develop that integrate Jewish inquiry with contemporary art, and her track record of creating collaborative programs also makes her the ideal choice for working with our national and international colleagues to bring special exhibitions to San Francisco that might otherwise never be seen here.”