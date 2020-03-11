Helsinki Biennial Releases Artist List for Its Inaugural Edition

The 2020 Helsinki Biennial, taking place this summer, has announced that forty artists and artist groups, who hailing from Finland, Australia, Cambodia, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya, Latvia, Poland, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, and the USA, will participate in its inaugural edition.

Titled “The Same Sea” and curated by Pirkko Siitari and Taru Tappola, the head curators of Helsinki Art Museum (HAM), the biennial will be staged on Vallisaari, an island in the Baltic Sea. More than 75 percent of the artworks featured will be new commissions and site-specific works that will be in dialogue Vallisaari’s natural environment.

Highlights of the event include the exhibition will include Christine and Margaret Wertheim’s Crochet Coral Reef project—one of the world’s largest participatory science and art projects, the work is made of recycled plastic, including disused plastic bags, and will be created with residents of Helsinki to raise awareness about the extensive plastic waste threatening the world’s oceans— the BIOS Research Unit’s Vallisaari Research Station, which will host seminars and lectures from visiting scientists throughout the biennial; and Paweł Althamer’s collaboration with the nearby Suomenlinna Open Prison for Seven Prisoners, a two-part documentary and VR film which invites viewers to join Althamer and seven inmates on an escape from prison via open waters and changing, seasonal landscapes.

“Art and culture form an essential part of Helsinki’s story,” said the mayor of Helsinki, Jan Vapaavuori. “We recognize how investment in the arts positively adds to the development of the city, but also directly to the wellbeing of our citizens. Helsinki Biennial will both provoke and inspire audiences by confronting significant global issues.”

