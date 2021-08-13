Hendrik Folkerts to Join Moderna Museet

The Moderna Museet has expanded its staff, hiring Hendrik Folkerts as curator of international contemporary art. Folkerts will join the Swedish institution directly from the Art Institute of Chicago, where he has for the last four years served as Dittmer Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. He will assume his post on October 1.

The curator and art historian has held positions at documenta 14 (2014–2017); the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam (2010–2015); and De Appel, Amsterdam (2009–2011). A frequent contributor to catalogues and magazines, Folkerts’s research focuses on performance and feminist, queer, and anti-colonial practices. Past exhibitions at the Art Institute include “Malangatana: Mozambique Modern” with Felicia Mings and Costa Petridis (2020); “Vaginal Davis: The White to be Angry” with Solveig Nelson (2020); “Anne Imhof: Sex” (2020); “Vivian Suter: el bosque interior” (2019), “Mounira Al Solh: I strongly believe in our right to be frivolous” with Jordan Carter, (2018); and the performance series “iterations” (2019-2021), which presented new works by Alexandra Bachzetsis, Cevdet Erek, Ralph Lemon, Paulina Olowska, Cally Spooner, and Evelyn T. Wang.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that Moderna Museet has always been a beacon for me, integral to my practice as an art historian and a curator,” said Folkerts in a statement. “As I join the incredible team of this museum and the rich and diverse communities of Stockholm, I consider the great work ahead of us—at a time when artists and museums are uniquely positioned to address and give form to the questions that will define our future. It is humbling and invigorating at the same time, and I cannot wait to start!”

