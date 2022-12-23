Henrietta Lacks Statue to Replace Robert E. Lee Monument in Virginia

A statue of Henrietta Lacks, an African American woman whose cells were used in research without her consent, will take the place of a memorial to Confederate general Robert E. Lee on a plaza in Roanoke, Virginia, where Lacks was born. The statue of Lee, which was erected in 1960, was vandalized and eventually removed during the global Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Funding for the Lacks statue was provided by the organization Roanoke Hidden Histories, which raised $180,000 for the monument. The statue will be sculpted by Larry Bechtel from a sketch of Lacks drawn by local artist Bryce Cobbs. “If everything goes right,” Cobbs told the New York Times, “we will have an unveiling of this splendid sculpture next October.”

Lacks was a patient at Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore in 1951 when surgeons there took cells from a tumor on her cervix without her knowledge or consent and without compensation. Following her death a few months after their removal, the cells, which “behaved differently than other cancer cells, doubling in number within 24 hours and continuing to replicate,” were eventually characterized as the HeLa line and have been used in the study of cancer treatments, thus eliminating the need for testing or experimentation on human subjects. Lacks’s relatives were not made aware of the situation until 1973, when they were contacted by researchers seeking blood samples.

