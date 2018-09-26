Henry Wessel (1942–2018)

Henry Wessel, the photographer’s photographer who focused his lens on California and the American West for over fifty years, died last week from lung cancer at his home in Point Richmond, California. He was seventy-six years old.

Born in New Jersey in 1942, Wessel studied psychology at Penn State before being converted by the catalog for “The Photographer’s Eye,” the 1964 landmark exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. It was organized by the museum’s legendary photography curator John Szarkowski, who introduced then-little-known photographers like Garry Winogrand, Lee Friedlander, and Diane Arbus to the world. He would curate Wessel’s first exhibition in 1972, a solo show at the Modern. The same year, Wessel joined the faculty of the San Francisco Art Institute, where he taught his students that the most important considerations as a photographer were “where to stand and when to shoot.”

California’s distinctive light, and translating it into film, was a central preoccupation for Wessel, who shot his photographs of American suburbia, palm trees, and parking lots using only a 28 millimeter lens and Leica camera. “The high Western light that fills his pictures seems almost hallucinatory,” said Tod Papageorge, photographer and former director of Yale’s graduate program in photography. “I think this had a strong influence on photographers who followed him in the later 70s."

“The light had such a physical presence; it looked as though you could lean against it,” Wessel said about his first visit to Los Angeles in 1969.

“Wessel’s pictures hold palpable light to a degree that few contemporary photographs do,” Bill Berkson wrote of his work at San Francisco’s Fraenkel Gallery in the February 1990 issue of Artforum. “Spatially and conceptually, Wessel puts the emergent joke before your eyes without a cincher; repeatedly, a picture will lay out its anecdotal particulars to be read in a different conjugation—just as gently balanced, more baffling than before, indissoluble from the perceptual event.”

Wessel was the recipient of Guggenheim Fellowships and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. Represented by Pace/MacGill Gallery in New York, he had solo exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles (1998); the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (2007); and Cologne’s Photographische Sammlung (2007). He is survived by Calvert Barron, his partner of thirty-eight years, and his son, Nicholas.

ALL IMAGES