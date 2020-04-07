Hepworth Wakefield Gifted Nearly One-Hundred Works by British Artists

The Hepworth Wakefield in West Yorkshire, England, will receive nearly one-hundred artworks from the collection of long-standing patrons Terence Bacon and John Oldham. The promised bequest includes vessels by Alison Britton, Dame Lucie Rie (1902–1995), Angus Suttie (1946–1993), and John Ward, among a number of other well-known British ceramicists as well as paintings and works on paper by artists such as Craigie Aitchison, Trevor Bell (1930–2017), and Rose Hilton (1931–2019).

“We are so delighted by the generosity of John and Terry, who have been wonderfully supportive of the Hepworth Wakefield since its earliest days,” said museum director Simon Wallis. “Philanthropic gifts play a vital role in helping us continue to build on the legacy of Wakefield’s ambitious and forward-thinking art collecting, which began in the 1930s and has always included British ceramics. John and Terry’s gift is especially significant in helping broaden our reach to ever wider audiences, and because they are local collectors as rooted in Yorkshire as we are.”

Commenting on the promised gift, Bacon said: “We can think of no better home for our art collection than The Hepworth Wakefield, an organization we have long admired and which has introduced us to many new artists over the years. We take our collecting seriously, building relationships with the artists we buy from wherever possible and have had the privilege to visit John Ward in his studio in Pembrokeshire many times and often visit St Ives.” A special exhibition featuring highlights from the collection will go on view at the Hepworth Wakefield once it reopens. The museum is currently closed until further notice because of COVID-19.

