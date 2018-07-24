High Museum of Art Appoints Claudia Einecke Curator of European Art

The High Museum of Art in Atlanta announced today that Claudia Einecke has been named curator of European art. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the museum’s European art department, including related exhibitions and programs, as well as its collection of more than 1,000 paintings, sculptures, and works on paper spanning the fourteenth through the mid-twentieth centuries.

“Claudia’s proven record of achievement as a curator and art historian makes her especially well-suited to lead the continued development of our European art department,” chief curator Kevin W. Tucker said in a statement.

Einecke comes to the museum from the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles, where she has worked as a metadata specialist. She also currently serves on the steering committee of the German/American Provenance Research Exchange Program (PREP) for Museum Professionals, which was established by the Smithsonian Institution Provenance Research Initiative and the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin.