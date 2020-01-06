Hirshhorn Acquires Three Major Works by Yayoi Kusama

The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has added three new works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama to its collection. The works will be featured in the the upcoming exhibition “One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection,” which will be on view April 4 to September 19, 2020. The show builds off of the Hirshhorn’s 2017 Kusama survey, which drew a record number of visitors to the museum (nearly 160,000) and will include two infinity mirror rooms, sculptures, and early painting.

“After a career spanning almost eighty years, Yayoi Kusama is one of the most influential working artists in the world,” said Hirshhorn director Melissa Chiu. “Her artwork is inextricably linked with our museum’s history and mission: to present the most exciting art and artists of our time. . . .Acquiring two physically immersive Infinity Mirrored Rooms—her first and one of her most recent—positions the Hirshhorn as a permanent resource for art lovers and scholars to experience and study Kusama’s sublime practice.”

Among the new additions to the Hirshhorn’s permanent collection is the artist’s immersive installation Infinity Mirror Room—Phalli’s Field (Floor Show), 1965/2017. The exhibition will also introduce one of Kusama’s most recent rooms, to be announced in early 2020.

