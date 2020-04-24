Hirshhorn Launches “Artists in Quarantine” Video Archive

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, has launched a video diary series envisioned as a live archive of the voices of some one hundred international artists remarking on their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic. Commissioned by artist Theaster Gates, a Hirshhorn board member, and museum director Melissa Chiu, inaugural contributors to the “Artists in Quarantine” project include Gates, Shirin Neshat, Christine Sun Kim, Ragnar Kjartansson, and Tony Oursler with forthcoming diaries from Marilyn Minter, Kent Monkman, and Hank Willis Thomas.

“The goal of the project is to collect insights during a time when artists, like billions around the world, have had their daily lives and routines disrupted in extreme ways,” said Gates. “‘Artists in Quarantine’ will give the public unique insights into artists, art making, and artists’ perspectives.” The videos, which will be released twice-weekly on the institution’s Instagram and YouTube channels, will offer an inside-look into how artists’ practices have shifted during the ongoing period of self-isolation.

Commenting on the global initiative, Chiu said: “Art is one of the world’s great unifiers, and in times like these, it is the mission of the national museum of modern art to look to our artists—those creating, at this very moment, the works that will live on and become a part of our collective memory. We hope that these entries will inspire, challenge, comfort, and galvanize.”

