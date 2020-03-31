Hirshhorn Names Marina Isgro Associate Curator of Media and Performance Art

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, has appointed Marina C. Isgro associate curator of media and performance art. She will be responsible for helping Hirshhorn director Melissa Chiu and chief curator Stéphane Aquin shape and expand the institution’s exhibition schedule and public programming related to contemporary new media art. Isgro will also assume the role of secretarial scholar, the position is part of a Smithsonian-wide initiative launched in 2016 to support the “next generation of intellectual leaders.”

“During a time when new media and performance art is increasingly activated as a vehicle to discuss issues of our generation, we are excited to bring in Marina Isgro’s perspective to help ensure these works are presented in thoughtful ways that challenge viewers to understand and connect with our world more broadly,” said Chiu. “Marina has honed her skills and reputation as one of the emerging experts in this growing field and will provide excellent leadership as we develop creative, experimental programming that underscores the Hirshhorn’s dedication to art of the twenty-first century.”

Prior to joining the Hirshhorn, Isgro served as the inaugural Nam June Paik Research Fellow at the Harvard Art Museums, where she worked on the exhibition “Nam June Paik: Screen Play” and spearheaded the acquisition of two Paik videos. She also oversaw the museums’ 1960s collections galleries and helped to facilitate a commission by contemporary video artist Krzysztof Wodiczko. She previously held the PMA/Penn Mellon Graduate Fellowship position at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the department of contemporary art.

ALL IMAGES