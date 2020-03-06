Hong Kong Galleries Launch Digital Viewing Platform, Trevor Paglen Joins Pace, and More

Arts institutions in Hong Kong, including galleries, museums, auction houses, and media outlets, have teamed up to create a new online platform that provides an alternative space to stage exhibitions. Hosted by the Asia Society Hong Kong Center, the project is a bid to create new opportunities and prevent the further destabilization of the art world by the coronavirus, which has led to the cancelation and suspension of art fairs, museum openings, and other cultural events.

“Launching in March 2020, ART Power HK is an organically grown, collaborative campaign from the Hong Kong art community with a desire to maintain momentum for the local art scene,” reads a statement issued by platform. “Uniting partners from difference sectors across the Hong Kong art ecosystem, ART Power HK strives to present the world that arts in Hong Kong are open, active, and resilient.”

Among those participating in the initiative are the Asia Art Archive, Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Bonhams, CHAT (Centre for Heritage Arts & Textiles), China Guardian Hong Kong, de Sarthe Gallery, the department of fine arts at the University of Hong Kong, Galerie Ora-Ora, the Hong Kong Art Gallery Association, the Hong Kong Palace Museum, M+, Para Site, White Cube, and the Xiqu Centre.

Lisson Gallery is expanding its headquarters in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. The gallery is taking over the adjacent storefront located at 508 West Twenty-Fourth Street, which will grow its footprint by five thousand square feet. The space will open during Frieze Week and will be inaugurated by an exhibition of works by Ryan Gander on Tuesday, May 5. The show will be followed by a Haroon Mirza installation that will open this summer. The gallery also announced that it will close its second New York space at 138 Tenth Avenue following the conclusion of an exhibition of paintings and works on paper by Joanna Pousette-Dart, which is on view through April 18.

The Armory Show has awarded its $20,000 Pommery Prize to the Night Gallery’s presentation of Meme Girl, 2020, by Christine Wang. The artist is the second person to win the prize, which recognizes exceptional large-scale artworks in the fair’s Platform section, which was curated by Anne Ellegood, the executive director of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. The award’s jury comprised Nathalie Vranken, co-owner and CEO of Pommery Champagne; Emma Lavigne, president of Palais de Tokyo; and Nora Lawrence, senior curator at the Storm King Art Center.

The fair also announced that Luis De Jesus Los Angeles’s solo presentation of June Edmonds’s work is the winner of the $10,000 AWARE Prize. Presented in partnership with the French not-for-profit organization Archive of Women Artists Research & Exhibitions (AWARE), the award was established to reaffirm the presence of twentieth-century women artists in art history. In addition, Upfor’s display of works by Julie Green has received the 2020 Presents Booth Prize, which recognizes outstanding presentations in the Presents section of the fair and gives winning galleries $10,000 for fair participation costs.

Marc Straus announced its representation of Anne Samat in the United States. Born in Malaysia in 1973, Samat is known for her textile works, some of which take the form of colorful and intricate totems that were inspired by ancient tales of her ancestry and the cultural diversity of Malaysia. Her work has been shown extensively in Southeast Asia. Her art was most recently featured in “Stories We Scare Ourselves With” (2019) at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taiwan; “Contemporary Chaos” (2018) at the Vestfossen Kunstlaboratorium, Norway; “Elevation Laos” (2018) at Vientiane, Laos; and the 2017 Yokohama Triennale in Japan. She will participate in the upcoming Asia Society Triennial, which opens in June. Samat is also represented by Richard Koh Fine Art.

Pace now represents artist Trevor Paglen. The New York– and Berlin-based American artist’s recent work has involved inquiries into new technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence platforms, global surveillance systems, and the consequences of climate change. He will stage a solo exhibition at Pace’s London gallery in September 2020.

“It is wonderful to be joining Pace at this exciting moment in its evolution,” said Paglen. “I have already witnessed first-hand the gallery’s global reach and their commitment to artists through our project together in Geneva last year. While my work explores contemporary technologies, it equally speaks to art historical precedents and it is hugely exciting to be showing alongside many of artists I have long admired, including important points of reference for my practice, such as Agnes Martin.”

