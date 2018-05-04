Honolulu Biennial Foundation Names Katherine Tuider Executive Director

The Honolulu Biennial Foundation has named Katherine Tuider, who cofounded the biennial with art critic and curator Isabella Hughes, its inaugural executive director. Hughes will take on the role of innovation director.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we could not be more enthusiastic about Katherine’s appointment as our executive director, the foundation’s board president, Taiji Terasaki, said in a statement. “Her passion for the arts and education, coupled with her strong business acumen and background in community work make her an outstanding leader and we are confident she will grow HBF sustainably and with vision.”

Tuider, a Hawaii native, has worked in various positions in donor development, financial management, grant writing and fine arts. As a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic, she wrote grant proposals in Spanish and English, and helped manage a $1 million budget in order to organize over twenty health conferences. Tuider was also an international recruiter for the CARANA Corporation in Washington, DC. In addition, she is the owner of Anti-Tour, a socially conscious travel company that offers personalized adventures to the Dominican Republic, and has written travel books about visiting the country.

“I am delighted to grow our commitment to highlighting the artistic talents of Hawaii and the unique place of our islands in the world through the global platform that Honolulu Biennial provides,” Tuider said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the successes we have achieved and ensuring that the Honolulu Biennial is at the forefront of innovation as a major art festival of international acclaim, continues to have a significant economic impact on our state’s economy, and offers enduring value to our local communities.”

Curated by Nina Tonga and Scott Lawrimore, the next edition of the Honolulu Biennial will take place across various sites on Oahu from March 9 to May 5, 2019.