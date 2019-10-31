Honolulu Museum of Art Announces New Leadership

Halona Norton-Westbrook, the director of curatorial affairs and curator of modern and contemporary art at the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio, was appointed director of the Honolulu Museum of Art in Hawaii. She is the eleventh person chosen to lead the museum in its ninety-two-year history and will assume her responsibilities on January 6, 2020.

“Halona’s expertise and passion for museums and her desire to continuously seek and define the role of the modern museum aligns perfectly with HoMA’s mission and goals,” director Mark Burak said in a statement. “It’s the perfect time to welcome someone with her skills, vision, and energy to our institution as we plan for our future, and I’m confident she’ll be a boost to HoMA’s growing success and a champion for our local community.”

During her tenure at the Toledo Museum, Norton-Westbrook helped steer the institution through a $2.25 million renovation and the reinstallation project of 15,000 square feet of gallery space in the museum’s main building as well as the launch of its EAR/EYE concert and discussion series and community block parties, which have drawn up to 10,000 visitors annually. She first joined the institution in 2013 as an Andrew W. Mellon Leadership Fellow and worked her way up to associate curator of modern and contemporary art and director of collections prior to her current role.

“The Toledo Museum of Art has been enormously influential in my museum career trajectory, offering priceless guidance and grounding in museum practices and an extraordinary array of professional opportunities,” said Norton-Westbrook. “As I move on to the directorship in Honolulu, I look forward to leveraging these experiences and fostering engaging exhibition, education and outreach programs for a new set of audiences and communities.”

ALL IMAGES