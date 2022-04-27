House Passes Bill to Study National Asian Pacific American Museum

The US House of Representatives on April 26 voted unanimously to approve legislation establishing a commission to investigate the viability of a new National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture, to be situated in Washington, DC. The passing of the bill, introduced three years ago by US Representative Grace Meng of New York, represents the first step in the lengthy process necessary to found the institution.

The bill was addressed in an afternoon floor debate, during which Meng spoke of the historic contributions to the nation since its founding of of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Meng specifically cited the Chinese American laborers who helped build the transcontinental railroad and the immigrant workers from countries including Japan, Korea, and the Philippines who fought for fair treatment during the 1946 Hawaii sugar strike. “Those contributions are often unheard of and simply forgotten,” she asserted. “It is time to change that. A national museum dedicated to collecting, preserving, and displaying these tales is long overdue.”

The measure is now bound for the Senate: If it passes there, an eight-person commission comprising professionals in the fields of museum planning and Asian Pacific American history will be assembled and set to the task, over eighteen months, of examining the cost of the proposed institution. The group will also research and propose possible locations for the museum, and will ascertain whether it should operate under the aegis of the Smithsonian Institution, as will the National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women’s History Museum, both of which are currently under way after being approved in December 2020.

