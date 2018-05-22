Houston’s Rothko Chapel Vandalized

On the morning of Friday, May 18, it was discovered that Houston’s Rothko Chapel was vandalized with white paint and leaflets that read “It’s okay to be white,” reports Allyn West of the Houston Chronicle. Paint was poured into the chapel’s reflecting pool near The Broken Obelisk, 1963–67, a Barnett Newman sculpture that was dedicated to Martin Luther King, Jr., and near the chapel’s entrance. David Leslie, the executive director of the Menil Collection (arts patrons John and Dominique de Menil founded the chapel), says that the damage is a “hate incident.” “We have no idea who did it. We have no idea about the motivation,” said Leslie. Houston police are currently investigating.

The chapel was closed temporarily on May 18. It reopened to the public the next day. Leslie said there might be beefed up security measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras. But he does not want the added security to dissuade people from visiting the space, as it needs to remain “being open to all,” said Leslie.