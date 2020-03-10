Humboldt Forum and Goethe-Institut to Collaborate on Future Programming

The Goethe-Institut, the nonprofit cultural organization headquartered in Munich that promotes the study of the German language abroad, and the Humboldt Forum, the high-profile museum that is slated to open in Berlin’s former royal palace later this year, have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines the framework of a cooperation agreement for future exhibitions, scholarly research, and other joint projects.

According to a release, the memorandum states that the “technical expertise of both institutions is to be made even more usable worldwide,” regular work meetings will be scheduled, and a new full-time position at the Humboldt Forum, which will act as a liaison with the Goethe-Institut, will be created. The new hire will facilitate the development of projects and collaborations. A four-person committee will also be formed at each institution to monitor and guide the new initiative, which will focus on topics such as postcolonialism and sustainability.

The Humboldt Forum, which is one of the most expensive cultural projects in Europe, has been beset by construction delays and other problems since it broke ground in June 2012. The museum was originally scheduled to open in late 2019, but the date was pushed back due to technical issues with the air-conditioning and ventilation systems. It will now open in stages beginning in September 2020. The basement, ground floor, and first floor will be the first areas of the museum that will be accessible to the public, followed by the permanent collection exhibitions, which will feature works from the State Museums of Berlin, as well as temporary exhibitions on the second and third floors.

