Hundreds of Cultural Workers Sign “Artists For Warren” Campaign

More than a thousand artists, musicians, writers, and other arts professionals have endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren for president of the United States as millions of voters across fourteen states—including Warren’s home state of Massachusetts—head to the polls today for Super Tuesday. Dawoud Bey, Joyce Kozloff, and Catherine Opie are among those who have signed the letter, which commends Warren’s “compassion, respect, integrity, wisdom, intellectual curiosity, optimism and the fundamental understanding that when the least among us does better, we all do better.”

Centrist Democrats including Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who both dropped out of the race Monday, have voiced support for former Vice President Joe Biden, who has positioned himself as the alternative to Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Billionaire and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is still in the race.

The Artists4Bernie campaign, launched last week by DIS, Mohammed Salemy, and Jennifer Teets, has now garnered 3,425 signatures, and cites Sanders’s “unshakable ethics” and campaign promises of Medicare for all, elimination of student loan debt, expansion of social security benefits, and the Green New Deal.

ALL IMAGES