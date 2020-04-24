Ian Wilson (1940–2020)

Conceptual artist Ian Wilson, whose dematerialized practice considered language, time, and what he called “nonvisual abstraction,” has died at eighty years old. Wilson notably ceased making physical artworks in 1968, choosing instead to examine the nature of spoken and written language. In his essay “Conceptual Art,” published in the February 1984 issue of Artforum, Wilson wrote: “True conceptual art shows a reality without dimension, without form.”

Born in Durban, South Africa, in 1940, Wilson moved to the United States when he was twenty. His early works, which were inspired by Constructivism and the then-ascendant Minimalism, culminated in Circle on the Floor and Circle on the Wall, both 1968, for which the artist created set of instructions to infinitely reproduce such shapes in chalk. Wilson’s artwork thus entered into conversation with fellow Conceptualists Art & Language, Robert Barry, Joseph Kosuth, and Lawrence Weiner. The Circles proved to be Wilson’s final physical artworks—later that year, he began his series of “Discussions,” 1968–86, 1999–2020, with a single utterance: “time.” “I would insert the word ‘time’ in every conversation with whomever and wherever. It wasn’t about the word itself but about the verbal communication that it stimulated,” as he explained to Oscar van den Boogaard in 2002. Later “Discussions,” many of which were held in institutional art spaces, invited participants to join Wilson in the examination of “oral communication” by talking collectively about the “the known and unknown” (after Plato’s Parmenides dialogues), and our “awareness of the Absolute.”

Per Wilson’s requirements, none of these events were recorded, photographed, or otherwise transcribed. The only physical remains of the “Discussions” are invitation cards and signed certificates Wilson gave to those who purchased a work. In 1986, the artist placed these events on pause and began to focus on the written word, producing artist books that addressed concepts germane to his theoretical interests. In response to increased interest in Wilson’s practice, the “Discussions” series picked up again in 1999. In 2017, the KW Institute for Contemporary Art held a survey of Wilson’s work, the only such exhibition.

