ICA Boston to Help Feed 400 Local Families Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Boston, which has been shuttered since March 12 because of the pandemic, is using its seasonal outpost, the Watershed, to help East Boston families experiencing financial hardship. The museum has partnered with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, one of the largest community medical centers in the country, to run a monthlong food pantry.

The ICA decided to transform the Watershed, which is located across the harbor from its main building, into a distribution site after it learned that the East Boston neighborhood has one of the city’s worst clusters of Covid-19—according to boston.com, 46.8 percent of residents who were tested for the novel coronavirus were positive.

Kathy Field, director of health promotion and service programs at the East Boston health center, said that delivering fresh food to families has been one of their biggest challenges. She told wbur that the center received dozens of calls every day from people looking for food and other essential supplies.

“The ICA, like every other cultural institution or nonprofit, is facing severe economic impact from this closure,” director Jill Medvedow told wbur. “But this was something we felt we could do—to be a resource to this community—in many of the same ways we hope the Watershed is when it’s full of art.” Medvedow added that everyone at the museum really stepped up to help with the initiative.

The institution recruited its catering company, The Catered Affair, which lost much of its work for the months of March, April, and May, to help provide four-hundred families with bags of fruits and veggies as well as dairy products. The ICA is also working to find additional funding to extent the relief effort.

