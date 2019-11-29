ICA Miami Adds More Than One Hundred Works to Its Collection

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, has acquired more than one hundred works of art by emerging and established contemporary artists including Allora & Calzadilla, John Baldessari, Tony Conrad, Liam Gillick, Arthur Jafa, Guadalupe Maravilla, and Anicka Yi. “As we approach ICA Miami’s fifth anniversary, we are thrilled to announce so many landmark achievements for the museum since its founding, particularly in 2019 with the launch of major new projects and the growth of our collection that assert ICA Miami’s distinct voice in global contemporary art,” said artistic director Alex Gartenfeld.

Among its recent notable accomplishments are the launch of the Ezratti Family Prize for Sculpture to support the creation of a new annual commission in ICA Miami’s Sculpture Garden and an exhibition series focused on the intersection of postwar contemporary art and design, which debuted with “Ettore Sottsass and the Social Factory”; the commissioning of major large-scale works by artists such as Thomas Bayrle, Allora & Calzadilla, Mark Handforth, Charles Gaines, and Odili Donald Odita; and the expansion of its educational programming.

