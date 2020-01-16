ICA Miami and LA MoCA Among New Andy Warhol Foundation Grantees

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts is awarding $3.93 million to forty-six organizations from nineteen states for its fall 2019 grant cycle. The funds will support visual arts programs, upcoming exhibitions, and curatorial research. Among the first-time recipients of grants from the foundation are A Blade of Grass in Brooklyn, New York; Stamps Gallery at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; and the Visual Arts Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

“The fall 2019 grant list reflects the foundation’s unwavering commitment to supporting experimental artistic practice around the country,” Joel Wachs, the foundation’s president, said in a statement. “We are proud to further the important work that each of these organizations does to give artists a platform from which to meaningfully engage with the world around them, whether that means their neighborhood community, their regional context, the contemporary art world or the broader culture.”

Nineteen grants went to small to mid-size organizations, twenty grants were given to museums for career retrospectives and focused group shows and thematic exhibitions, and seven grants were awarded to curatorial research fellows, investigating topics ranging from non-binary gender identity to lesser known international art movements.

Among the exhibitions being backed by the foundation are eight that are being organized as part of the grassroots organization the Feminist Art Coalition’s new initiative to stage more feminist exhibitions, performances, symposia, and other programming in the run-up to the next US presidential election, including the Berkeley Art Museum/Pacific Film Archives’s survey of recent feminist practices, “New Time: Art and Feminism in the 21st Century;” “Deana Lawson” at the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston; “Tala Madani” at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; and “Betye Saar” at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.

Rachel Bers, the foundation’s program director, said, “In a moment when so much is at stake politically, socially and culturally, we are heartened to see such robust artistic engagement with the complexities, inequities, and challenges of our time. We applaud the fall 2019 grantees for following the lead of artists, for facilitating their creative growth and amplifying their voices so that they can be heard above the fray.”

The full list of grantees is as follows:

Fall 2019 Grant Recipients | Program Support Over 2 Years

Abrons Art Center - Henry Street Settlement, New York ($100,000)

A Blade of Grass, Brooklyn, NY ($100,000)

Canyon Cinema Foundation, San Francisco ($60,000)

CEPA Gallery, Buffalo, NY ($100,000)

CUE Art Foundation, New York ($100,000)

Disjecta Interdisciplinary Art Center, Portland, OR ($80,000)

Independent Curators International, New York ($120,000)

The Laundromat Project, Brooklyn, NY ($100,000)

Locust Projects, Miami ($100,000)

National Coalition Against Censorship, New York (The Wynn Kramarsky Freedom of Expression Grant, $150,000)

Primary Information, Brooklyn, NY ($100,000)

Real Art Ways, Hartford, CT ($100,000)

Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center / University of Texas at El Paso ($100,000)

1708 Gallery, Richmond, VA ($75,000)

Stamps Gallery / University of Michigan, Ann Arbor ($80,000)

Swiss Institute/NY, New York ($100,000)

Transformer, Washington, DC ($100,000)

Triple Canopy, New York ($120,000)

White Columns, New York ($80,000)

Fall 2019 Grant Recipients | Exhibition Support

Anchorage Museum, Anchorage, AK

“Fast Forward” ($75,000)

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive / University of California, Berkeley

“New Time: Art and Feminisms in the 21st Century” ($100,000)

Blaffer Art Museum / University of Houston, Texas

Two years of exhibition support ($100,000)

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, MO

“Stories of Resistance” ($75,000)

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

“Betye Saar” ($100,000)

Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston

“Deana Lawson” ($100,000)

Missoula Art Museum, MT

Two years of exhibition support for contemporary Native artists ($100,000)

The Morgan Library & Museum, New York

“Writing a Chrysanthemum: The Drawings of Rick Barton” ($60,000)

Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

“Tala Madani” ($100,000)

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

“Citizenship” ($100,000)

Oakland Museum of California

“Mothership: An Exploration into Afrofuturism” ($75,000)

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Philadelphia

“Joan Semmel: Centered” ($100,000)

Plains Art Museum, Fargo, ND

“High Visibility: On Location in Rural America” ($60,000)

Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College Foundation, Monterey Park, CA

“Sonidxs: Audio Culture in Latinx Art” ($50,000)

San Francisco Art Institute

“Carlos Villa: A Retrospective of Ritual and Action” ($100,000)

UCLA Hammer Museum, Los Angeles

“No Humans Involved” ($100,000)

US Biennial, Inc., New Orleans

“LA Prospect.5” ($150,000)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts / University of Utah

“Air” ($80,000)

Visual Arts Center, The University of Texas at Austin

“Social Fabric: Art and Activism in Contemporary Brazil” ($75,000)

Fall 2019 Grant Recipients | Curatorial Research

Antenna / Press Street, New Orleans, LA

Nic Brierre Aziz ($50,000)

For research on the migration of Black Haitians and its influence on the art and culture of the places they traveled both as slaves and as free people.

Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Abby Chen ($50,000)

For research on Hong Kong’s contemporary artists’ practices in the current political climate.

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive / University of California, Berkeley, CA

Susan Oxtoby ($47,000)

For research on Indian cinema and woman filmmakers navigating a field dominated by men.

International Center of Photography, New York, NY

Marina Chao ($40,000)

For research on an exhibition about the intersection of technology and visuality today.

LA Freewaves, Los Angeles, CA

Anne Bray ($50,000)

For Dis...Miss, an interdisciplinary research project exploring the intersection of feminism and the non-binary gender identity spectrum.

San Jose Museum of Art, San Jose, CA

Lauren Schell Dickens ($50,000)

For research on Filipino art and notions of nationhood, identity, migration, immigration, colonialism, and economic pressures.

SculptureCenter, Long Island City, NY

Sohrab Mohebbi ($28,000)

For research on Laboratoire Agit’Art, an influential art collective founded in Dakar in the 1970s.

