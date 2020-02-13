ICA Miami Welcomes Seven New Members to Its Board of Trustees

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami has added seven new members to its board of trustees: Daniel Berkowitz, Michele Beyer, Suzi Cordish, Andi Potamkin, Andre Sakhai, Roz Stuzin, and Alex Witkoff. The museum also named Margot Greig as board president, following her more than five years of service as an ICA trustee.

“Margot is an incredible champion of the museum and an anchor of our board,” said Irma Braman, board cochair. “We are delighted to see her leadership in our organization grow and to welcome our new trustees.” ICA’s artistic director Alex Gartenfeld added, “ICA Miami’s board of trustees represents both the foundations of our city and the next generation of international leaders. I am grateful to have such incredible leadership partners as we build this museum’s legacy.”

